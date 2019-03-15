Republic First Bancorp, Inc. (FRBK) Insider Sells $185,760.00 in Stock

Republic First Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRBK) insider Tracie Young sold 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.74, for a total transaction of $185,760.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $103,909.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of FRBK opened at $5.97 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $352.14 million, a P/E ratio of 39.93 and a beta of 1.06. Republic First Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $5.78 and a one year high of $9.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Republic First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FRBK) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $24.87 million during the quarter. Republic First Bancorp had a return on equity of 3.67% and a net margin of 7.68%.

FRBK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Republic First Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 12th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Republic First Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 14th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Republic First Bancorp by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 155,356 shares of the bank’s stock worth $927,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Republic First Bancorp by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 254,926 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,522,000 after acquiring an additional 3,753 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Republic First Bancorp by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,022 shares of the bank’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 3,815 shares during the period. FSI Group LLC raised its holdings in Republic First Bancorp by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. FSI Group LLC now owns 437,394 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,611,000 after acquiring an additional 4,566 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Republic First Bancorp by 47.2% in the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 32,436 shares of the bank’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 10,405 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.54% of the company’s stock.

About Republic First Bancorp

Republic First Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Republic First Bank that provides a range of credit and depository banking products and services to individuals and businesses primarily in Greater Philadelphia and Southern New Jersey. It offers consumer and commercial deposit, checking, interest-bearing demand, money market, savings, sweep, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

