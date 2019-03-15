Regions Financial Corp (RF) Shares Sold by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System reduced its position in Regions Financial Corp (NYSE:RF) by 6.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,754,665 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 128,118 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $23,477,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Regions Financial by 17.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,054,121 shares of the bank’s stock worth $367,993,000 after buying an additional 3,013,569 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Regions Financial by 70.4% in the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,888,873 shares of the bank’s stock worth $126,411,000 after buying an additional 2,846,788 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Regions Financial by 61.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,996,887 shares of the bank’s stock worth $128,394,000 after buying an additional 2,670,907 shares in the last quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY raised its position in Regions Financial by 23,275.6% during the fourth quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 2,399,974 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,112,000 after purchasing an additional 2,389,707 shares during the period. Finally, MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd purchased a new stake in Regions Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,056,000. Institutional investors own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Regions Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 15th. FIG Partners restated a “market-perform” rating on shares of Regions Financial in a research report on Thursday, February 21st. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Regions Financial in a research report on Monday, February 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Regions Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 26th. Finally, Nomura restated a “reduce” rating and set a $14.90 price objective (down from $17.00) on shares of Regions Financial in a research report on Monday, December 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.38.

RF opened at $15.79 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $16.16 billion, a PE ratio of 11.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.50. Regions Financial Corp has a one year low of $12.39 and a one year high of $19.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 18th. The bank reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. Regions Financial had a net margin of 27.23% and a return on equity of 10.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Regions Financial Corp will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 41.18%.

About Regions Financial

Regions Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers in the United States. Its Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending, as well as equipment lease financing services and corresponding deposits.

