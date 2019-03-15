Red Violet Inc (RDVT) Major Shareholder Michael Brauser Acquires 4,949 Shares

Red Violet Inc (NASDAQ:RDVT) major shareholder Michael Brauser bought 4,949 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.25 per share, with a total value of $35,880.25. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Michael Brauser also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 11th, Michael Brauser bought 10,500 shares of Red Violet stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.05 per share, with a total value of $74,025.00.

On Thursday, March 7th, Michael Brauser acquired 9,500 shares of Red Violet stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.19 per share, with a total value of $68,305.00.

Shares of Red Violet stock traded down $0.09 on Friday, hitting $7.04. The stock had a trading volume of 8,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,176. Red Violet Inc has a twelve month low of $4.35 and a twelve month high of $46.40.

Red Violet (NASDAQ:RDVT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.14). Red Violet had a negative net margin of 42.13% and a negative return on equity of 17.92%. The firm had revenue of $4.71 million during the quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RDVT. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Red Violet in the third quarter valued at approximately $162,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Red Violet in the third quarter valued at approximately $350,000. Vanguard Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Red Violet in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,077,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Red Violet in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,077,000. 11.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Red Violet

Red Violet, Inc, a software and services company, specializes in big data analysis providing cloud-based mission-critical information solutions to enterprises in various industries in the United States. Its proprietary platform includes CORE, a cloud-based technology platform, which serves various industries within risk management.

