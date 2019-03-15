RED (RED) Trading Up 15.6% Over Last 7 Days

RED (CURRENCY:RED) traded up 17.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 15th. RED has a market capitalization of $868,463.00 and $15,997.00 worth of RED was traded on exchanges in the last day. One RED token can currently be purchased for about $0.0067 or 0.00000169 BTC on popular exchanges including DDEX, Gate.io and Bibox. In the last seven days, RED has traded up 15.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.13 or 0.01491449 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00002576 BTC.

Linkey (LKY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00021095 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00002599 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0564 or 0.00001423 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0588 or 0.00001483 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0747 or 0.00001883 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00002581 BTC.

RED Token Profile

RED (CRYPTO:RED) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 30th, 2013. RED’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 130,000,009 tokens. The official website for RED is ico.red-lang.org . RED’s official Twitter account is @red_lang

Buying and Selling RED

RED can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX, Bibox and Gate.io. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RED directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade RED should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase RED using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

