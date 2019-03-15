Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Barings BDC (BBDC)

Barings BDC (NYSE: BBDC) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

3/11/2019 – Barings BDC is now covered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co. They set an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock.

3/6/2019 – Barings BDC was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Barings BDC, Inc. is an externally managed business development company which primarily makes debt investments in middle market companies. The company is primarily managed by Barings, LLC, a premier global asset manager. Barings BDC Inc., formerly known as TRIANGLE CAPITAL CORPORATION, is based in Charlotte, United States. “

3/4/2019 – Barings BDC was upgraded by analysts at National Securities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $13.00 price target on the stock. They wrote, “▪ As a reminder, Barings took over the management contract from the former Triangle Capital which was, well, not exactly the best run BDC to be polite about it. Since taking over, management has implemented a very low fee structure and originated conservatively structured loans (low spreads and attachment points) while keeping a relatively high hurdle rate for incentive fees.



▪ Barings’ current portfolio is 79% BSL (broadly syndicated loans) and 21% MM (middle market) direct originations. We expect the company to rotate out of the BSL and into more direct originations which will be beneficial to both yield and NIM. Given the rebound in BSL prices QTD, we would expect the company to pick up the pace of the sales of these loans to funnel into direct originations.



▪ There are a couple things worth noting regarding the BSL/MM mix. First, Barings isn’t just picking BSL by throwing a dart. The Barings platform is very large and has a strong syndicated loan/CLO platform from which they can get due diligence and source these investments; thus, these are not whimsical placeholders. Second, MM loans in Barings’ book have an average spread over LIBOR of 502 bps with weighted average total leverage of 5.0x.



▪ At the close on 3/1/19, BBDC shares were trading at an 11% discount to NAV despite these portfolio characteristics and likely tailwind for yield and NIM with portfolio rotation. We also note that on a forward NAV basis, we believe that the discount is even wider as NAV/share was down almost entirely due to mark-to-market from spread widening and we expect favorable marks for 3/31/19 given the increase in BSL prices QTD which would boost NAV.



▪ We are revising our 2019 NII/share estimate to $0.86 from $0.83 and are rolling out our 2020 NII/share estimate of $0.92.”

2/4/2019 – Barings BDC is now covered by analysts at Compass Point. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/4/2019 – Barings BDC was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

Shares of NYSE:BBDC traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.90. The stock had a trading volume of 284,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 213,977. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $508.74 million, a PE ratio of 197.20 and a beta of 0.79. Barings BDC Inc has a 1-year low of $8.70 and a 1-year high of $12.40.

Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 28th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. Barings BDC had a negative return on equity of 0.01% and a negative net margin of 142.45%. As a group, analysts expect that Barings BDC Inc will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is an increase from Barings BDC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 12th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.85%.

In related news, CFO Jonathan Bock acquired 16,200 shares of Barings BDC stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.16 per share, for a total transaction of $148,392.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Barings Llc acquired 64,805 shares of Barings BDC stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.87 per share, for a total transaction of $639,625.35. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 1,122,474 shares of company stock worth $10,565,476. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Barings BDC during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Barings BDC in the fourth quarter valued at $120,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Barings BDC in the fourth quarter valued at $125,000. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Barings BDC in the fourth quarter valued at $145,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Barings BDC by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 16,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,602 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.00% of the company’s stock.

Barings BDC, Inc (NYSE:BBDC) is a business development company specializing in private equity and mezzanine investments. It focuses on leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, ESOPs, change of control transactions, acquisition financings, growth financing, and recapitalizations in lower middle market, mature, and later stage companies.

