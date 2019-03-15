Recent Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Investar (ISTR)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Investar (NASDAQ: ISTR) in the last few weeks:

3/13/2019 – Investar was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating. According to Zacks, "Investar Holding Corporation is a bank holding company for Investar Bank. It offers a range of commercial and retail lending products throughout its market areas, including business loans to small to medium-sized businesses and professional concerns, as well as loans to individuals. The company accepts various deposit products, including savings, checking, money market, and NOW accounts, as well as various certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts. It also provides cash management products and services, such as remote deposit capture, electronic statements, positive pay, ACH origination and wire transfer, investment sweep accounts, and business Internet banking, as well as debit cards and mobile banking services. Investar Holding Corporation is headquartered in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. "

3/7/2019 – Investar was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating.

3/1/2019 – Investar was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating.

2/22/2019 – Investar was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating.

2/5/2019 – Investar was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating.

NASDAQ:ISTR traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $23.05. 431 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,412. The stock has a market cap of $223.47 million, a P/E ratio of 14.05 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. Investar Holding Corp has a fifty-two week low of $19.49 and a fifty-two week high of $29.90.

Investar (NASDAQ:ISTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $15.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.93 million. Investar had a return on equity of 9.09% and a net margin of 17.40%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Investar Holding Corp will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Andrew C. Nelson acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $24.03 per share, with a total value of $48,060.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Insiders acquired a total of 2,383 shares of company stock valued at $57,135 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 9.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ramsey Quantitative Systems raised its holdings in shares of Investar by 65.4% during the 4th quarter. Ramsey Quantitative Systems now owns 3,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 1,252 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY acquired a new position in shares of Investar during the 4th quarter worth $82,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Investar during the 4th quarter worth $112,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Investar by 173.5% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 3,246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Investar by 82.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 2,603 shares in the last quarter. 58.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Investar Holding Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Investar Bank that provides a range of commercial banking products for individuals and small to medium-sized businesses in South Louisiana. The company offers various deposit products and services, such as savings, checking, money market, NOW, and individual retirement accounts, as well as various certificates of deposit; debit cards; and mobile banking services.

