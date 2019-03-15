Raymond James (RJF) Position Trimmed by Korea Investment CORP

Korea Investment CORP trimmed its position in shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) by 45.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 45,042 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $3,953,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RJF. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Raymond James during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Bremer Trust National Association bought a new position in Raymond James during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Raymond James by 103.4% during the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in Raymond James by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in Raymond James by 86.3% during the 3rd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. 71.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Raymond James stock opened at $82.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.12. Raymond James has a 1 year low of $69.11 and a 1 year high of $102.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.45 billion, a PE ratio of 12.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.56.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.06. Raymond James had a net margin of 12.79% and a return on equity of 15.86%. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.61 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Raymond James will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 29th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Raymond James’s payout ratio is currently 21.02%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Raymond James from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 21st. Compass Point assumed coverage on shares of Raymond James in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $96.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Raymond James from $86.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 10th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Raymond James from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 16th. Finally, Argus assumed coverage on shares of Raymond James in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.20.

Raymond James Company Profile

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

