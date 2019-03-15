Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Takes $2.12 Million Position in Argo Group (ARGO)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Argo Group (NASDAQ:ARGO) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 31,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,123,000.
Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Argo Group in the fourth quarter worth about $539,000. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Argo Group in the fourth quarter worth about $749,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Argo Group in the fourth quarter worth about $14,223,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Argo Group in the fourth quarter worth about $11,226,000. Finally, GAM Holding AG bought a new stake in shares of Argo Group in the fourth quarter worth about $351,000.
Argo Group stock opened at $67.76 on Friday. Argo Group has a fifty-two week low of $55.10 and a fifty-two week high of $71.16.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 28th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%.
ARGO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Argo Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Argo Group from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 13th. Finally, Compass Point initiated coverage on Argo Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Argo Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.20.
Argo Group Profile
Argo Group International Holdings Ltd. engages in underwriting property and casualty insurance and reinsurance. The company operates through following segments: Property, Liability, Professional and Specialty. The Property segment includes both property insurance and reinsurance products. The Liability segment includes a broad range of primary and excess casualty products.
