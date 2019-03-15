Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $2.17 Million Holdings in 1ST TR NASDAQ A/UT COM (QABA)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. cut its stake in 1ST TR NASDAQ A/UT COM (BMV:QABA) by 49.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 50,356 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,323 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in 1ST TR NASDAQ A/UT COM were worth $2,170,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of 1ST TR NASDAQ A/UT COM by 74.9% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 102,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,423,000 after purchasing an additional 43,991 shares during the last quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of 1ST TR NASDAQ A/UT COM in the 4th quarter valued at $891,000. Foresight Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of 1ST TR NASDAQ A/UT COM in the 4th quarter valued at $369,000. Csenge Advisory Group increased its stake in shares of 1ST TR NASDAQ A/UT COM by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 6,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of 1ST TR NASDAQ A/UT COM in the 4th quarter valued at $153,000.

Shares of QABA opened at $48.83 on Friday. 1ST TR NASDAQ A/UT COM has a 52-week low of $845.17 and a 52-week high of $1,062.00.

