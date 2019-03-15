Raymond James & Associates Lowers Position in Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF (PIZ)

Raymond James & Associates decreased its position in Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PIZ) by 22.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 298,545 shares of the company’s stock after selling 86,165 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned 4.12% of Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF worth $6,856,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF by 29.1% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 17,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 3,857 shares during the last quarter. Ruggie Capital Group raised its stake in Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF by 493.3% during the 4th quarter. Ruggie Capital Group now owns 34,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $796,000 after acquiring an additional 28,823 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF by 58.1% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 414,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,519,000 after acquiring an additional 152,249 shares in the last quarter. Monument Capital Management raised its stake in Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 95,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,199,000 after acquiring an additional 7,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $3,444,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:PIZ opened at $25.71 on Friday. Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF has a 12 month low of $22.00 and a 12 month high of $29.09.

PowerShares DWA Developed Markets Technical Leaders Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dorsey Wright Developed Markets Technical Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in securities of developed economies within Dorsey Wright & Associates’ classification definition, excluding the United States companies listed on the United States stock exchange.

