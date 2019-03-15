Raymond James & Associates Has $6.68 Million Position in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (DPZ)

Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) by 7.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 26,927 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 1,809 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $6,678,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 129.8% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 112,037 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $33,028,000 after acquiring an additional 63,290 shares during the period. Evercore Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 136,659 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $40,287,000 after buying an additional 8,939 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 4,434 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,308,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 15,011 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,425,000 after buying an additional 1,635 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors purchased a new stake in Domino’s Pizza in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $59,744,000. Institutional investors own 92.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DPZ opened at $247.25 on Friday. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 52-week low of $225.25 and a 52-week high of $305.34. The company has a market capitalization of $10.03 billion, a PE ratio of 29.36, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.57.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 21st. The restaurant operator reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.69 by ($0.07). Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 12.46% and a net margin of 10.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 9.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Domino’s Pizza’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.13%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on DPZ shares. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $310.00 price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a report on Friday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Domino’s Pizza from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $271.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 18th. Cowen initiated coverage on Domino’s Pizza in a report on Friday, January 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $290.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $255.00 to $230.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 11th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their target price on Domino’s Pizza to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 18th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $286.90.

About Domino’s Pizza

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza delivery company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Domestic Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's Pizza brand name through company-owned and franchised Domino's Pizza stores.

