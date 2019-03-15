Raymond James & Associates Has $6.55 Million Holdings in L Brands Inc (LB)

Raymond James & Associates reduced its stake in shares of L Brands Inc (NYSE:LB) by 10.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 255,102 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 29,504 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.09% of L Brands worth $6,548,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LB. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of L Brands by 292.9% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 249,947 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,416,000 after purchasing an additional 186,323 shares during the period. Brandes Investment Partners LP boosted its holdings in shares of L Brands by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 67,129 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,724,000 after purchasing an additional 10,785 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of L Brands by 47.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,464,698 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $191,619,000 after purchasing an additional 2,385,201 shares during the period. Tredje AP fonden boosted its holdings in shares of L Brands by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 18,184 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 2,840 shares during the period. Finally, Ffcm LLC boosted its holdings in shares of L Brands by 85.0% in the fourth quarter. Ffcm LLC now owns 3,399 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,562 shares during the period. 71.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson lowered their price target on L Brands to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 1st. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $28.00 price target (down previously from $31.00) on shares of L Brands in a report on Friday, March 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered L Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, March 1st. Barclays upgraded L Brands from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co set a $42.00 price target on L Brands and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. L Brands currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.58.

L Brands stock opened at $26.23 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.55. L Brands Inc has a twelve month low of $23.71 and a twelve month high of $41.71.

L Brands (NYSE:LB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 27th. The specialty retailer reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.90 billion. L Brands had a negative return on equity of 69.36% and a net margin of 4.86%. L Brands’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.11 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that L Brands Inc will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 21st. L Brands’s payout ratio is presently 42.55%.

L Brands Profile

L Brands, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate and other apparel, beauty and personal care products, home fragrance products, and accessories. The company operates in three segments: Victoria's Secret, Bath & Body Works, and Victoria's Secret and Bath & Body Works International.

