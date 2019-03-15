Raymond James & Associates Has $6.35 Million Holdings in ICICI Bank Ltd (IBN)

Raymond James & Associates lessened its holdings in ICICI Bank Ltd (NYSE:IBN) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 617,108 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 10,446 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in ICICI Bank were worth $6,350,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in ICICI Bank by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 992,273 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,211,000 after buying an additional 183,081 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in ICICI Bank during the 4th quarter worth about $114,000. ETRADE Capital Management LLC lifted its position in ICICI Bank by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 127,115 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,308,000 after buying an additional 9,803 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its position in ICICI Bank by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 2,958,054 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,438,000 after buying an additional 38,930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in ICICI Bank by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 717,103 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,379,000 after buying an additional 123,550 shares in the last quarter. 23.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ICICI Bank alerts:

Shares of IBN stock opened at $11.10 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.56 billion, a PE ratio of 34.69 and a beta of 0.95. ICICI Bank Ltd has a one year low of $7.61 and a one year high of $11.22.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of ICICI Bank from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ICICI Bank from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of ICICI Bank from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 4th. Finally, HSBC downgraded shares of ICICI Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.00.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This news story was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this news story on another site, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark & copyright legislation. The legal version of this news story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/15/raymond-james-associates-has-6-35-million-holdings-in-icici-bank-ltd-ibn.html.

ICICI Bank Company Profile

ICICI Bank Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial services in India and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Treasury, Other Banking, Life Insurance, General Insurance, and Others segments. The company offers savings, salary, pension, current, and other accounts; and fixed, recurring, and security deposits.

Featured Article: How to Track your Portfolio in Google Finance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ICICI Bank Ltd (NYSE:IBN).

Receive News & Ratings for ICICI Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICICI Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.