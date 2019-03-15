Raymond James Analysts Give Knight Therapeutics (GUD) a C$10.25 Price Target

Knight Therapeutics (TSE:GUD) has been assigned a C$10.25 price objective by Raymond James in a report released on Friday. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 38.70% from the company’s current price.

TSE GUD traded down C$0.16 on Friday, hitting C$7.39. 174,715 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 281,342. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion and a PE ratio of 34.06. Knight Therapeutics has a 12 month low of C$7.35 and a 12 month high of C$8.81.

Knight Therapeutics (TSE:GUD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$3.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.55 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Knight Therapeutics will post 0.130000001935047 EPS for the current year.

Knight Therapeutics Inc operates as a specialty pharmaceutical company in Canada and internationally. The company is involved in developing, acquiring, in-licensing, out-licensing, marketing, and distributing pharmaceutical products, consumer health products, and medical devices. Its commercialized products include Movantik to treat opioid induced constipation; Impavido, an alkyllysophospholipid analogue drug for visceral and cutaneous Leishmaniasis; Neuragen to treat pain associated with diabetic and peripheral neuropathy; Synergy family consumer health products; and Flat Tummy Tea, a herbal detox tea.

