Randolph Bancorp Inc (RNDB) Shares Bought by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Randolph Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:RNDB) by 55.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,196 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned 0.06% of Randolph Bancorp worth $48,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RNDB. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Randolph Bancorp by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 3,566 shares during the period. Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Randolph Bancorp by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc. now owns 519,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,584,000 after buying an additional 41,683 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Randolph Bancorp by 26.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 22,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 4,750 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Randolph Bancorp by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 148,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,452,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. 34.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ RNDB opened at $15.20 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Randolph Bancorp Inc has a 12-month low of $13.16 and a 12-month high of $17.45.

Separately, Compass Point downgraded shares of Randolph Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 8th.

In other Randolph Bancorp news, insider James P. Mcdonough acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.12 per share, with a total value of $302,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 7.67% of the company’s stock.

Randolph Bancorp Company Profile

Randolph Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Envision Bank that provides financial services to individuals, families, and small to mid-size businesses in Massachusetts, Rhode Island, and southern New Hampshire. The company accepts checking, NOW, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificate of deposits and IRAs.

