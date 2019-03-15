Rambus (RMBS) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 3,687,450 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 177% from the previous session’s volume of 1,331,689 shares.The stock last traded at $10.75 and had previously closed at $10.46.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on RMBS. BidaskClub upgraded Rambus from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 8th. ValuEngine upgraded Rambus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rambus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 7.62 and a quick ratio of 7.52. The company has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.78.

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $102.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.00 million. Rambus had a positive return on equity of 8.05% and a negative net margin of 28.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.19 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Rambus Inc. will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

In other Rambus news, insider Luc Seraphin sold 37,825 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.26, for a total value of $388,084.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 258,479 shares in the company, valued at $2,651,994.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ellis Thomas Fisher sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.23, for a total value of $25,575.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 81,540 shares of company stock valued at $820,595 over the last 90 days. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RMBS. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Rambus in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Federated Investors Inc. PA raised its stake in Rambus by 57.1% in the third quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 4,091 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,487 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its stake in Rambus by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 9,709 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 1,323 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Rambus in the fourth quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in Rambus in the fourth quarter valued at about $86,000. Institutional investors own 77.30% of the company’s stock.

About Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS)

Rambus Inc provides semiconductor products in the United States, Japan, Europe, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Canada, Singapore, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three divisions: Memory and Interfaces, Rambus Security, and Emerging Solutions. The Memory and Interfaces division engages in the design, development, and manufacturing through partnerships and licensing of technology and solutions related to memory and interfaces.

