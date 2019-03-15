RadNet (RDNT) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.41 EPS

RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The medical research company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.41, MarketWatch Earnings reports. RadNet had a negative net margin of 0.44% and a positive return on equity of 14.62%. The company had revenue of $257.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $248.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.15) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. RadNet updated its FY 2019 guidance to EPS.

Shares of RDNT stock opened at $15.86 on Friday. RadNet has a 52-week low of $9.97 and a 52-week high of $16.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $715.21 million, a PE ratio of 54.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.56.

In related news, insider Norman R. Hames sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.40, for a total transaction of $156,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 559,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,813,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 7.56% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of RadNet in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of RadNet by 157.8% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,624 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,218 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. bought a new position in shares of RadNet in the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of RadNet in the 4th quarter valued at about $102,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of RadNet in the 4th quarter valued at about $115,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.56% of the company’s stock.

RDNT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RadNet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. BidaskClub cut shares of RadNet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 21st. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of RadNet from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday.

RadNet Company Profile

RadNet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. Its services include magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other related procedures, as well as multi-modality imaging services.

