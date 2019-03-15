Radient Technologies (RTI) Receiving Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage, Study Finds

Press coverage about Radient Technologies (CVE:RTI) has trended somewhat positive this week, InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis reports. InfoTrie identifies positive and negative press coverage by analyzing more than six thousand blog and news sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Radient Technologies earned a media sentiment score of 1.50 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news stories about the company an news buzz score of 7 out of 10, meaning that recent press coverage is likely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

Shares of RTI stock traded up C$0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$1.10. 2,131,220 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 755,154. Radient Technologies has a fifty-two week low of C$0.60 and a fifty-two week high of C$1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 11.25, a current ratio of 12.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $268.21 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.83.

Radient Technologies Company Profile

Radient Technologies Inc engages in the research, development, and commercialization of technology for the extraction, isolation, and purification of soluble products from various materials using microwave technology in the United States and Canada. Its proprietary microwave assisted processing (MAP) technology is used for the selective and localized heating of moisture in various natural materials using microwaves.

