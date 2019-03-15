QunQun Price Reaches $0.0043 on Exchanges (QUN)

QunQun (CURRENCY:QUN) traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 15th. Over the last week, QunQun has traded up 12.4% against the US dollar. One QunQun coin can now be purchased for $0.0043 or 0.00000109 BTC on popular exchanges including $50.98, $13.77, $24.68 and $5.60. QunQun has a market capitalization of $2.77 million and $551,863.00 worth of QunQun was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get QunQun alerts:

Maker (MKR) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $679.12 or 0.17146421 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00003298 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00052087 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0153 or 0.00000386 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0497 or 0.00001256 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

Oyster (PRL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00008001 BTC.

About QunQun

QunQun (QUN) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 5th, 2018. QunQun’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 642,247,762 coins. QunQun’s official Twitter account is @qunqun_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . QunQun’s official website is qunqun.io . The official message board for QunQun is medium.com/@qunqun_io

Buying and Selling QunQun

QunQun can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: $20.33, $50.98, $10.39, $13.77, $33.94, $51.55, $5.60, $18.94, $24.43, $7.50, $32.15 and $24.68. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QunQun directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade QunQun should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase QunQun using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for QunQun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for QunQun and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.