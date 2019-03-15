Quanta Utility Token Price Tops $0.0001 on Top Exchanges (QNTU)

Quanta Utility Token (CURRENCY:QNTU) traded 4.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 15th. One Quanta Utility Token token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bit-Z, Cryptopia and HitBTC. Quanta Utility Token has a market cap of $2.93 million and approximately $35,360.00 worth of Quanta Utility Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Quanta Utility Token has traded down 2.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $657.75 or 0.16711624 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00003365 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0152 or 0.00000387 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00049526 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0496 or 0.00001260 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

Oyster (PRL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00008001 BTC.

Quanta Utility Token Token Profile

Quanta Utility Token (QNTU) is a token. Its genesis date was April 5th, 2018. Quanta Utility Token’s total supply is 120,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 29,279,582,414 tokens. The official website for Quanta Utility Token is www.quantaplc.im . The Reddit community for Quanta Utility Token is /r/quanta . Quanta Utility Token’s official Twitter account is @quantaplc

Quanta Utility Token Token Trading

Quanta Utility Token can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Bit-Z and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quanta Utility Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quanta Utility Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Quanta Utility Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

