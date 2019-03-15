QS Investors LLC Acquires 19,339 Shares of Amedisys Inc (AMED)

QS Investors LLC grew its holdings in Amedisys Inc (NASDAQ:AMED) by 59.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,658 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 19,339 shares during the period. QS Investors LLC owned 0.16% of Amedisys worth $6,050,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amedisys in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. First Hawaiian Bank raised its position in shares of Amedisys by 45.6% in the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 415 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Amedisys by 107.4% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 477 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Amedisys by 161.8% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 597 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Amedisys in the fourth quarter valued at about $90,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMED opened at $124.68 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Amedisys Inc has a 12-month low of $59.08 and a 12-month high of $140.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.35, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.37.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 27th. The health services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $434.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $427.75 million. Amedisys had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 25.89%. Amedisys’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Amedisys Inc will post 4.04 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AMED. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on shares of Amedisys from $132.00 to $124.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of Amedisys to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. BidaskClub lowered shares of Amedisys from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 28th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Amedisys from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Amedisys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $151.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, February 7th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $125.55.

In other Amedisys news, COO Christopher Gerard sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.96, for a total transaction of $297,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 25,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,060,959.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider David B. Pearce sold 410 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.61, for a total transaction of $43,710.10. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,173,776.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,691 shares of company stock valued at $1,037,103. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Amedisys Company Profile

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses, physical and speech therapists, occupational therapists, and aides for its patients to complete their important personal tasks.

