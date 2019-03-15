QS Investors LLC Acquires 1,883 Shares of Xilinx, Inc. (XLNX)

QS Investors LLC boosted its holdings in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 103,509 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,883 shares during the quarter. QS Investors LLC’s holdings in Xilinx were worth $8,816,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in Xilinx in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Xilinx by 42.8% in the 4th quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 357 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Xilinx by 2,925.0% in the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 484 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Essex Savings Bank bought a new position in Xilinx in the 4th quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. lifted its position in Xilinx by 226.1% in the 4th quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 825 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. 87.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of XLNX stock opened at $124.27 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.08, a current ratio of 4.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Xilinx, Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.54 and a 12-month high of $127.70. The company has a market cap of $31.01 billion, a PE ratio of 43.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.18.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 23rd. The programmable devices maker reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.07. Xilinx had a net margin of 27.92% and a return on equity of 34.82%. The company had revenue of $800.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $770.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. Xilinx’s quarterly revenue was up 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Xilinx, Inc. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 6th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 5th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Xilinx’s payout ratio is currently 50.88%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Xilinx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 31st. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective (up previously from $90.00) on shares of Xilinx in a research note on Thursday, January 24th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Xilinx from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 24th. Cowen reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective (up previously from $81.00) on shares of Xilinx in a research note on Thursday, January 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Xilinx from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Xilinx presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.35.

Xilinx, Inc designs and develops programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. Its programmable devices comprise integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

