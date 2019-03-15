Q4 2019 Earnings Forecast for Trillium Therapeutics Inc Issued By Svb Leerink (TR)

Trillium Therapeutics Inc (TSE:TR) (NASDAQ:TRIL) – Svb Leerink issued their Q4 2019 earnings per share estimates for Trillium Therapeutics in a research note issued on Monday, March 11th. Svb Leerink analyst J. Chang expects that the company will earn ($0.64) per share for the quarter. Svb Leerink also issued estimates for Trillium Therapeutics’ FY2020 earnings at ($0.99) EPS.

Trillium Therapeutics has a 52-week low of C$28.50 and a 52-week high of C$39.45.

Trillium Therapeutics Inc is a Canada-based clinical stage immuno-oncology company developing therapies for the treatment of cancer. The Company leads program, TTI-621, which is a SIRPaFc fusion protein that consists of the CD47-binding domain of human SIRPa linked to the Fc region of a human immunoglobulin (IgG1).

