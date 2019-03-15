Q2 2019 EPS Estimates for ADIDAS AG/S Increased by Analyst (ADDYY)

ADIDAS AG/S (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) – Equities researchers at Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their Q2 2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for ADIDAS AG/S in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, March 13th. Piper Jaffray Companies analyst E. Murphy now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.27 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.25. Piper Jaffray Companies also issued estimates for ADIDAS AG/S’s Q3 2019 earnings at $2.21 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $5.48 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $2.49 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.43 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $6.22 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine downgraded ADIDAS AG/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ADIDAS AG/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 27th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded ADIDAS AG/S from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 25th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of ADIDAS AG/S in a research report on Friday, February 1st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of ADIDAS AG/S in a research report on Thursday, January 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. ADIDAS AG/S has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $131.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ADDYY opened at $120.35 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. ADIDAS AG/S has a 52-week low of $101.48 and a 52-week high of $133.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.97 billion, a PE ratio of 30.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.91.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in ADIDAS AG/S during the fourth quarter worth about $181,000. Hancock Whitney Corp increased its stake in ADIDAS AG/S by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 2,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. increased its stake in ADIDAS AG/S by 21.4% during the third quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 2,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in ADIDAS AG/S by 117.4% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after acquiring an additional 2,211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Henry James International Management Inc. acquired a new stake in ADIDAS AG/S during the third quarter worth about $658,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

ADIDAS AG/S Company Profile

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, produces, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. It offers footwear; apparel; and hardware, such as bags and balls under the adidas, Reebok, and adidas Golf brands. The company is also involved in Y-3 label business activities; and the operation of Runtastic, a digital health and fitness space.

