Q1 2019 EPS Estimates for Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc (PTI) Raised by Analyst

Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:PTI) – Svb Leerink lifted their Q1 2019 earnings per share estimates for shares of Proteostasis Therapeutics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, March 11th. Svb Leerink analyst J. Schwartz now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.39) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.54). Svb Leerink also issued estimates for Proteostasis Therapeutics’ Q2 2019 earnings at ($0.43) EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at ($0.45) EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at ($0.47) EPS, FY2019 earnings at ($1.74) EPS and FY2020 earnings at ($1.74) EPS.

Get Proteostasis Therapeutics alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Proteostasis Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 17th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Proteostasis Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 21st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Proteostasis Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, December 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Proteostasis Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.80.

Shares of Proteostasis Therapeutics stock opened at $3.98 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $152.67 million, a P/E ratio of -1.70 and a beta of -0.81. Proteostasis Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.71 and a 52 week high of $10.38.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Proteostasis Therapeutics by 63.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 421,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,364,000 after acquiring an additional 163,445 shares during the period. UBS Oconnor LLC acquired a new stake in Proteostasis Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $262,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Proteostasis Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $2,430,000. Great Point Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Proteostasis Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $9,867,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Proteostasis Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000.

In other Proteostasis Therapeutics news, insider Meenu Chhabra sold 16,478 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.99, for a total transaction of $49,269.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 97,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $290,308.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 19.80% of the company’s stock.

Proteostasis Therapeutics Company Profile

Proteostasis Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops novel therapeutics to treat cystic fibrosis and other diseases caused by an imbalance in the proteostasis network. Its lead product candidate is PTI-428, an orally bioavailable cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator modulator belonging to the amplifier class, which is in Phase II study.

Read More: Can individual investors take part in an IPO?

Receive News & Ratings for Proteostasis Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Proteostasis Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.