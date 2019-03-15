Q1 2019 EPS Estimates for Heartland Express, Inc. (HTLD) Lowered by KeyCorp

Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp cut their Q1 2019 earnings estimates for shares of Heartland Express in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 13th. KeyCorp analyst T. Fowler now expects that the transportation company will earn $0.21 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.22. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Heartland Express’ Q2 2019 earnings at $0.25 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Heartland Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 6th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Heartland Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 5th. Finally, Stephens restated a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Heartland Express in a research report on Sunday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.33.

Shares of HTLD stock opened at $20.40 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of 23.18, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.76. Heartland Express has a one year low of $17.00 and a one year high of $21.66.

Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 22nd. The transportation company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $147.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.69 million. Heartland Express had a net margin of 11.90% and a return on equity of 12.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Heartland Express by 18.3% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 127,981 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,525,000 after buying an additional 19,813 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Heartland Express by 26.8% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,885 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $471,000 after buying an additional 5,049 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Heartland Express by 10.6% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 30,839 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $608,000 after buying an additional 2,953 shares during the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Heartland Express by 11.3% during the third quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 43,244 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $853,000 after buying an additional 4,386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Heartland Express by 2.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,852,461 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $135,199,000 after buying an additional 174,548 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.61% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.39%. Heartland Express’s payout ratio is currently 9.09%.

Heartland Express Company Profile

Heartland Express, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a short-to-medium haul truckload carrier in the United States and Canada. The company primarily provides nationwide asset-based dry van truckload service for shippers from Washington to Florida and New England to California; and temperature-controlled transportation services.

