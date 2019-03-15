PRW Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (VT)

PRW Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 521 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 489.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 4,941,185 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $323,450,000 after purchasing an additional 4,103,585 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 2,851.6% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,454,726 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $226,146,000 after purchasing an additional 3,337,681 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 23.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,126,415 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $161,246,000 after purchasing an additional 408,032 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 18,640.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,859,987 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $121,754,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850,062 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 4.5% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,710,142 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $129,680,000 after purchasing an additional 73,633 shares in the last quarter.

VT stock opened at $73.00 on Friday. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a twelve month low of $62.14 and a twelve month high of $76.96.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

