PRW Wealth Management LLC Buys New Holdings in Norfolk Southern Corp. (NSC)

PRW Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 248 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 14,153.5% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 22,774,792 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 22,615,008 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 1.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 21,159,132 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $3,819,223,000 after buying an additional 336,725 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,052,895 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,998,712,000 after buying an additional 169,821 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 14.8% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,080,231 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,458,480,000 after buying an additional 1,043,444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 47.1% during the third quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,020,157 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,267,138,000 after buying an additional 2,249,296 shares in the last quarter. 73.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NSC opened at $180.05 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $47.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.43. Norfolk Southern Corp. has a 12-month low of $127.79 and a 12-month high of $186.91.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.85 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 23.27% and a return on equity of 16.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.69 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern Corp. will post 10.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 4th were given a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 1st. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. This is a boost from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is presently 36.17%.

NSC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern to $197.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 25th. Argus reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Norfolk Southern in a report on Thursday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $162.00 price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern in a report on Monday, December 31st. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 25th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Norfolk Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $185.37.

In other news, VP Jason Andrew Zampi sold 519 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.34, for a total value of $94,115.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Michael Joseph Wheeler sold 4,761 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.23, for a total transaction of $858,075.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 19,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,554,856.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Norfolk Southern Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. It also transports overseas freight through various Atlantic and Gulf Coast ports, as well as coal, automotive, and industrial products; and provides commuter passenger services.

