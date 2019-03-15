Prudential Short Duration High Yield FD (ISD) Holdings Boosted by Advisor Group Inc.

Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in Prudential Short Duration High Yield FD (NYSE:ISD) by 9.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 89,667 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,654 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Prudential Short Duration High Yield FD were worth $1,168,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Prudential Short Duration High Yield FD by 58.0% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 29,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after buying an additional 10,756 shares during the period. Shaker Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Prudential Short Duration High Yield FD in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,110,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Prudential Short Duration High Yield FD by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 112,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,591,000 after purchasing an additional 17,852 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Prudential Short Duration High Yield FD by 32.1% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 52,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $748,000 after purchasing an additional 12,839 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Prudential Short Duration High Yield FD by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 599,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,474,000 after purchasing an additional 23,543 shares in the last quarter.

Get Prudential Short Duration High Yield FD alerts:

Shares of NYSE ISD opened at $14.27 on Friday. Prudential Short Duration High Yield FD has a 12-month low of $12.63 and a 12-month high of $14.41.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.41%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Prudential Short Duration High Yield FD (ISD) Holdings Boosted by Advisor Group Inc.” was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this story on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright law. The original version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/15/prudential-short-duration-high-yield-fd-isd-holdings-boosted-by-advisor-group-inc.html.

Prudential Short Duration High Yield FD Company Profile

Prudential Short Duration High Yield Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Prudential Investments LLC. The fund is co-managed by Prudential Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of high yield fixed income instruments that are rated below investment grade (Ba1 or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc or BB+ or lower by Standard & Poor's Ratings Services).

Read More: How Do You Calculate Return on Equity (ROE)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prudential Short Duration High Yield FD (NYSE:ISD).

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Short Duration High Yield FD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential Short Duration High Yield FD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.