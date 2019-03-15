Prudential PLC Sells 4,800 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (EMR)

Prudential PLC lessened its position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,390,150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,800 shares during the period. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $83,062,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 64.2% during the 3rd quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. now owns 8,510 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $652,000 after purchasing an additional 3,327 shares in the last quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC now owns 49,490 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,957,000 after purchasing an additional 6,790 shares in the last quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter worth about $6,731,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 3,146,008.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,375,404 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $717,967,000 after purchasing an additional 9,375,106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 232,346 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,793,000 after purchasing an additional 18,114 shares in the last quarter. 71.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Emerson Electric stock opened at $67.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $41.47 billion, a PE ratio of 19.96, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.24. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12 month low of $55.38 and a 12 month high of $79.70.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.21 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 24.21% and a net margin of 12.83%. The company’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 15th were given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 14th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.99%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on EMR. ValuEngine cut Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 12th. Robert W. Baird set a $70.00 price objective on Emerson Electric and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 17th. Stephens started coverage on Emerson Electric in a research note on Monday, November 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank set a $67.00 target price on Emerson Electric and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Emerson Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.28.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions to industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company's Automation Solutions segment offers products and integrated solutions, including measurement and analytical instrumentation; valves, actuators, and regulators; industrial solutions; and process control systems and solutions.

