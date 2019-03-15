Prudential PLC Has $7.14 Million Stake in Westrock Co (WRK)

Prudential PLC grew its holdings in shares of Westrock Co (NYSE:WRK) by 11.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 189,087 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 19,160 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC owned 0.07% of Westrock worth $7,140,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in WRK. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Westrock by 333.2% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,851,396 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $220,948,000 after buying an additional 4,500,770 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Westrock by 4,262.6% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 3,767,164 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 3,680,813 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Westrock by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,410,471 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $846,221,000 after buying an additional 2,445,795 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Westrock by 376.9% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,241,682 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $119,792,000 after buying an additional 1,771,634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Westrock by 64.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,530,156 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $133,298,000 after buying an additional 1,379,176 shares during the last quarter. 86.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:WRK opened at $39.16 on Friday. Westrock Co has a 52-week low of $35.20 and a 52-week high of $67.03. The company has a market capitalization of $10.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.57, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Westrock (NYSE:WRK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.03. Westrock had a return on equity of 9.12% and a net margin of 5.44%. The company had revenue of $4.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.58 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Westrock Co will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 15th were paid a $0.455 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 14th. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.65%. Westrock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.50%.

WRK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Westrock in a research note on Saturday, November 17th. Goldman Sachs Group cut Westrock from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $57.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, December 10th. Bank of America cut Westrock from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 17th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Westrock in a research note on Thursday, December 20th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Westrock from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.33.

In related news, Director Currey M. Russell bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $37.50 per share, for a total transaction of $187,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Ward H. Dickson bought 2,645 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $37.94 per share, with a total value of $100,351.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Westrock Company Profile

WestRock Company manufactures and sells paper and packaging solutions for the consumer and corrugated markets in North America, South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, and Land and Development. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards for consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

