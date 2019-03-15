Prudential PLC Boosts Stake in Vishay Intertechnology (VSH)

Prudential PLC lifted its position in shares of Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH) by 18.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 321,936 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 49,282 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC owned about 0.22% of Vishay Intertechnology worth $5,798,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Vishay Intertechnology in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Strs Ohio raised its stake in Vishay Intertechnology by 41.7% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 8,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Vishay Intertechnology by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,506 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,553 shares in the last quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP acquired a new position in Vishay Intertechnology in the third quarter valued at about $229,000. Finally, Commonwealth Bank of Australia acquired a new position in Vishay Intertechnology in the third quarter valued at about $244,000. 89.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Vishay Intertechnology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, November 30th. Bank of America downgraded Vishay Intertechnology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine raised Vishay Intertechnology from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Vishay Intertechnology has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.75.

Shares of NYSE VSH opened at $19.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The stock has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.43. Vishay Intertechnology has a 12 month low of $16.63 and a 12 month high of $26.50.

Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $775.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $761.79 million. Vishay Intertechnology had a return on equity of 22.78% and a net margin of 11.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Vishay Intertechnology will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.085 per share. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 13th. Vishay Intertechnology’s payout ratio is 16.04%.

In other Vishay Intertechnology news, CEO Gerald Paul sold 66,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.77, for a total transaction of $1,436,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 220,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,807,338.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frank Dieter Maier sold 6,421 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.75, for a total value of $139,656.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 74,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,618,178.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 157,782 shares of company stock valued at $3,444,175. Insiders own 8.07% of the company’s stock.

Vishay Intertechnology Profile

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc manufactures and supplies discrete semiconductors and passive components in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The Metal Oxide Semiconductor Field Effect Transistors (MOSFETs) segment offers low- and medium-voltage TrenchFET MOSFETs, high-voltage planar MOSFETs, high voltage super junction MOSFETs, power integrated circuits, and integrated function power devices.

