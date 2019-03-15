Prudential Financial Inc. Has $3.55 Million Stake in ProAssurance Co. (PRA)

Prudential Financial Inc. lessened its stake in shares of ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 87,500 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,300 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in ProAssurance were worth $3,549,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRA. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in ProAssurance by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,500 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in ProAssurance by 95.2% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,360 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,151 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in ProAssurance in the fourth quarter worth $158,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in ProAssurance by 27.8% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,974 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new position in ProAssurance in the third quarter worth $211,000. 83.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ProAssurance alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on PRA shares. Boenning Scattergood reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of ProAssurance in a report on Tuesday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ProAssurance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 15th. Finally, SunTrust Banks decreased their price objective on ProAssurance to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.40.

Shares of NYSE:PRA opened at $37.59 on Friday. ProAssurance Co. has a 1-year low of $34.95 and a 1-year high of $50.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of 25.40 and a beta of 0.65.

ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 21st. The insurance provider reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.18. ProAssurance had a return on equity of 5.09% and a net margin of 5.31%. The firm had revenue of $228.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $230.73 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ProAssurance Co. will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. ProAssurance’s payout ratio is 83.78%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Prudential Financial Inc. Has $3.55 Million Stake in ProAssurance Co. (PRA)” was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this report on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States & international copyright and trademark laws. The correct version of this report can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/15/prudential-financial-inc-has-3-55-million-stake-in-proassurance-co-pra.html.

About ProAssurance

ProAssurance Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance, and reinsurance products in the United States. The company operates through Specialty Property and Casualty, Workers' Compensation Insurance, Segregated Portfolio Cell Reinsurance, and Lloyd's Syndicate segments.

Read More: Mutual Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA).

Receive News & Ratings for ProAssurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProAssurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.