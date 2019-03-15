Prudential Financial Inc. Has $3.44 Million Holdings in Gentex Co. (GNTX)

Prudential Financial Inc. trimmed its position in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) by 24.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 170,190 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 55,170 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned 0.06% of Gentex worth $3,440,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gentex during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Enlightenment Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gentex during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gentex by 728.0% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,310 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 2,031 shares during the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Gentex during the 4th quarter worth $81,000. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gentex by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 5,663 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 771 shares during the last quarter. 82.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Gentex news, General Counsel Scott P. Ryan sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Sunday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.88, for a total value of $59,640.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 22,513 shares in the company, valued at $447,558.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director James H. Wallace sold 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.40, for a total transaction of $513,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 29,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $629,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 30,000 shares of company stock worth $632,880. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on GNTX. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Gentex in a report on Wednesday, January 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Gentex in a report on Monday, February 4th. ValuEngine raised shares of Gentex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gentex from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 7th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Gentex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Gentex presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.46.

Shares of NASDAQ:GNTX opened at $20.55 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.11. Gentex Co. has a 52 week low of $17.80 and a 52 week high of $25.41.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The auto parts company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $453.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $477.41 million. Gentex had a return on equity of 23.06% and a net margin of 23.88%. Gentex’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Gentex Co. will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be given a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 9th. This is a boost from Gentex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.16%.

Gentex Corporation provides automatic-dimming and non-dimming rearview mirrors, and electronics for the automotive industry; dimmable aircraft windows for the aviation industry; and commercial smoke alarms and signaling devices for the fire protection industry worldwide. It designs, develops, manufactures, and markets automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and interior and exterior non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors with electronic features for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, tier one automotive mirror manufacturers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

