Prudential Financial Inc. Boosts Holdings in M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (MDC)

Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) by 20.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 131,417 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,630 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned about 0.23% of M.D.C. worth $3,694,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in M.D.C. by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 49,645 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,522,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in M.D.C. by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 36,901 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,037,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in M.D.C. by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 10,780 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in M.D.C. by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,908 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in M.D.C. by 25.8% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,326 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 683 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.43% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of M.D.C. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 15th. ValuEngine raised shares of M.D.C. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.86.

In other news, COO David D. Mandarich sold 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.65, for a total value of $1,630,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Michael Touff sold 36,741 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.84, for a total transaction of $1,059,610.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 194,089 shares of company stock worth $5,611,678 over the last quarter. 26.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MDC opened at $28.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 9.15. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.14 and a twelve month high of $33.47. The company has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.34.

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 31st. The construction company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.19). M.D.C. had a net margin of 6.93% and a return on equity of 14.50%. The company had revenue of $858.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $839.29 million. Analysts anticipate that M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 13th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 12th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.21%. M.D.C.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.25%.

M.D.C. Company Profile

M.DC Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the homebuilding and financial service businesses. Its homebuilding operations include purchasing finished lots or developing lots for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the Richmond American Homes name.

