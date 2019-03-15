Proofpoint Inc (PFPT) EVP Sells $183,240.00 in Stock

Proofpoint Inc (NASDAQ:PFPT) EVP David Knight sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.16, for a total value of $183,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,089 shares in the company, valued at $2,209,752.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

David Knight also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, January 31st, David Knight sold 1,500 shares of Proofpoint stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.43, for a total value of $152,145.00.

Proofpoint stock traded up $1.55 during trading on Friday, reaching $123.56. 1,019,170 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 651,764. Proofpoint Inc has a 52-week low of $75.92 and a 52-week high of $130.27. The company has a market cap of $6.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -107.44 and a beta of 1.83.

Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 31st. The software maker reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.15. Proofpoint had a negative return on equity of 12.20% and a negative net margin of 14.47%. The firm had revenue of $198.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $192.92 million. Equities analysts predict that Proofpoint Inc will post -1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Proofpoint by 3.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,460,432 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $474,277,000 after buying an additional 137,876 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its position in Proofpoint by 3.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 4,460,432 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $474,277,000 after buying an additional 137,876 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Proofpoint by 1.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,488,546 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $264,607,000 after buying an additional 25,562 shares in the last quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Proofpoint by 149.9% during the third quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 1,812,611 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $192,735,000 after buying an additional 1,087,297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in Proofpoint by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,661,727 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $139,269,000 after buying an additional 144,796 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.99% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on PFPT. Morgan Stanley set a $120.00 price objective on Proofpoint and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 2nd. Citigroup lifted their price target on Proofpoint to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 4th. BidaskClub raised Proofpoint from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 29th. ValuEngine lowered Proofpoint from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Proofpoint from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Proofpoint currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.26.

Proofpoint Company Profile

Proofpoint, Inc operates as a security-as-a-service (SaaS) provider that enables large and mid-sized organizations to defend, protect, archive, and govern their sensitive data worldwide. It offers protection against advanced and targeted threats, including malicious attachments, polymorphic threats, zero-day exploits, user-transparent drive-by' downloads, malicious Web links, hybrid threats, malware free attacks, and other penetration tactics.

