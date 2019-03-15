Project Pai Price Reaches $0.0497 on Exchanges (PAI)

Project Pai (CURRENCY:PAI) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 15th. During the last week, Project Pai has traded 13.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Project Pai has a total market capitalization of $70.12 million and approximately $1.32 million worth of Project Pai was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Project Pai coin can currently be purchased for $0.0497 or 0.00001254 BTC on major exchanges including LBank, BitForex, OOOBTC and Bitfinex.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Project Pai alerts:

Maker (MKR) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $679.37 or 0.17148828 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00003300 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000421 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00053158 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000194 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

Oyster (PRL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00008001 BTC.

Nebulas (NAS) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00021298 BTC.

Project Pai Coin Profile

PAI is a coin. Its launch date was May 24th, 2018. Project Pai’s total supply is 1,582,029,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,411,089,831 coins. Project Pai’s official Twitter account is @projectpai . Project Pai’s official message board is medium.com/project-pai . The Reddit community for Project Pai is /r/ProjectPai and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Project Pai is projectpai.com

Project Pai Coin Trading

Project Pai can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitfinex, HBUS, LBank, BitForex, Huobi and OOOBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Project Pai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Project Pai should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Project Pai using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Project Pai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Project Pai and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.