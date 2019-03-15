Progressive Investment Management Corp Sells 203 Shares of 3M Co (MMM)

Progressive Investment Management Corp decreased its stake in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 22,125 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 203 shares during the period. 3M makes up 2.9% of Progressive Investment Management Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Progressive Investment Management Corp’s holdings in 3M were worth $4,216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MMM. Capital Insight Partners LLC boosted its holdings in 3M by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 8,852 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,687,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc boosted its holdings in 3M by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 3,790 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $722,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. boosted its holdings in 3M by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 6,928 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,320,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in 3M by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,851 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,297,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Investment Consultants LLC boosted its holdings in 3M by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 2,677 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $511,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. 67.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Several research analysts have issued reports on MMM shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered 3M from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 13th. Barclays decreased their price target on 3M from $190.00 to $189.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on 3M from $206.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 16th. reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of 3M in a research report on Tuesday, February 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $213.00 price target on shares of 3M in a research report on Wednesday, December 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $214.57.
NYSE:MMM opened at $207.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.29. 3M Co has a 1 year low of $176.87 and a 1 year high of $238.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.83, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.06.
3M (NYSE:MMM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 29th. The conglomerate reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.03. 3M had a return on equity of 57.70% and a net margin of 16.33%. The business had revenue of $7.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.87 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that 3M Co will post 10.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 15th were given a $1.44 dividend. This is an increase from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.36. This represents a $5.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 14th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.07%.
3M Profile
3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes; coated, non-woven, and bonded abrasives; adhesives; ceramics; sealants; specialty materials; purification products; closure systems for personal hygiene products; acoustic systems products; automotive components; and abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.
