Progenics Pharmaceuticals (PGNX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.14 EPS

Progenics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PGNX) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.14), Fidelity Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $3.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.99 million. Progenics Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 66.86% and a negative net margin of 341.78%.

NASDAQ PGNX opened at $4.42 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $355.91 million, a P/E ratio of -4.91 and a beta of 2.45. Progenics Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $3.62 and a 52-week high of $9.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 9.51 and a quick ratio of 9.51.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PGNX. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Progenics Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $102,000. Fosun International Ltd grew its position in Progenics Pharmaceuticals by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Fosun International Ltd now owns 454,588 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,773,000 after buying an additional 56,000 shares during the period. Teachers Advisors LLC grew its position in Progenics Pharmaceuticals by 6.9% during the third quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 241,655 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,515,000 after buying an additional 15,696 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Progenics Pharmaceuticals by 6.8% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 934,820 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,516,000 after buying an additional 59,558 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in Progenics Pharmaceuticals by 11.3% during the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 136,292 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $855,000 after buying an additional 13,790 shares during the period. 87.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PGNX. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Progenics Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 19th. BidaskClub raised shares of Progenics Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Progenics Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, December 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $6.50 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.35.

Progenics Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines and other technologies to target and treat cancer in the United States and internationally. The company's primary clinical-stage product candidates include Azedra, a radiotherapeutic product candidate, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial under special protocol assessment for the treatment of malignant, recurrent, and/or unresectable pheochromocytoma and paraganglioma; 1404, a technetium-99m labeled small molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trial that acts as an imaging agent to diagnose and detect prostate cancer, as well as soft tissue and bone metastases; and PyL, a fluorinated prostate specific membrane antigen (PSMA)-targeted positron emission topography (PET) imaging agent for prostate cancer.

