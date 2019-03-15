Probity Advisors Inc. Has $1.09 Million Holdings in ConocoPhillips (COP)

Probity Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,522 shares of the energy producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 856 shares during the quarter. Probity Advisors Inc.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $1,092,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of COP. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its stake in ConocoPhillips by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 52,431 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $3,269,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. grew its stake in ConocoPhillips by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 19,676 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,523,000 after buying an additional 2,320 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in ConocoPhillips by 48.0% during the 4th quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 77,291 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $4,819,000 after buying an additional 25,069 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in ConocoPhillips during the 4th quarter worth $25,236,000. Finally, Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. grew its stake in ConocoPhillips by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 781,835 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $60,514,000 after buying an additional 40,773 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.57% of the company’s stock.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

A number of research analysts recently commented on COP shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 3rd. Bank of America downgraded ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 4th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Friday, January 11th. Mizuho set a $68.00 price objective on ConocoPhillips and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 3rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $76.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Sunday, February 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.50.

Shares of NYSE COP opened at $67.02 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $74.45 billion, a PE ratio of 14.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.11. ConocoPhillips has a 12 month low of $53.38 and a 12 month high of $80.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.66.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 31st. The energy producer reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $10.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.60 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 16.91% and a net margin of 16.16%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 11th were given a dividend of $0.305 per share. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 8th. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is 26.93%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This story was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this story on another publication, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. & international trademark and copyright laws. The original version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/15/probity-advisors-inc-has-1-09-million-holdings-in-conocophillips-cop.html.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the tight oil reservoirs, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. Its portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

Recommended Story: Mutual Funds

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.