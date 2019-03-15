Private Advisor Group LLC Has $249,000 Stake in Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (CFFN)

Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN) by 27.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 19,478 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,222 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Capitol Federal Financial were worth $249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CFFN. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 3.4% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,927,430 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $126,475,000 after acquiring an additional 323,162 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc grew its stake in Capitol Federal Financial by 2.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 12,345,522 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $157,283,000 after purchasing an additional 240,271 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Capitol Federal Financial by 2.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,345,522 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $157,283,000 after purchasing an additional 240,271 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Capitol Federal Financial by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,368,431 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $132,405,000 after purchasing an additional 237,466 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Capitol Federal Financial by 2.6% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 8,580,258 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $109,312,000 after purchasing an additional 213,761 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Capitol Federal Financial alerts:

NASDAQ CFFN opened at $13.11 on Friday. Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $11.80 and a one year high of $14.15. The company has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.34 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69.

Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.18. Capitol Federal Financial had a return on equity of 6.72% and a net margin of 26.45%. The business had revenue of $57.73 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 1st were paid a dividend of $0.085 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 31st. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%.

Separately, BidaskClub raised Capitol Federal Financial from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 20th.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This piece of content was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece of content on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of US & international copyright & trademark legislation. The correct version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/15/private-advisor-group-llc-has-249000-stake-in-capitol-federal-financial-inc-cffn.html.

Capitol Federal Financial Company Profile

Capitol Federal Financial, Inc operates as the holding company for Capitol Federal Savings Bank that provides various retail banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts a range of deposit products, including savings accounts, money market accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, and certificates of deposits.

See Also: What is an Initial Public Offering (IPO)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CFFN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN).

Receive News & Ratings for Capitol Federal Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capitol Federal Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.