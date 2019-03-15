Private Advisor Group LLC Acquires New Holdings in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF (SMDV)

Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF (BATS:SMDV) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 4,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMDV. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 835,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,187,000 after acquiring an additional 47,171 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. bought a new position in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,935,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 129,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,995,000 after buying an additional 24,097 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,119,000. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC grew its position in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 274,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,157,000 after buying an additional 14,273 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SMDV opened at $58.53 on Friday. ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF has a 52-week low of $51.23 and a 52-week high of $58.30.

