PrismChain Market Cap Reaches $0.00 (PRM)

PrismChain (CURRENCY:PRM) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on March 15th. Over the last seven days, PrismChain has traded flat against the US dollar. PrismChain has a market cap of $0.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of PrismChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PrismChain coin can now be bought for about $0.0007 or 0.00000011 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000225 BTC.

Distributed Credit Chain (DCC) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000032 BTC.

EDRCoin (EDRC) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00023184 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00003055 BTC.

Qbao (QBT) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000409 BTC.

Pascal Lite (PASL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000177 BTC.

X-Coin (XCO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000040 BTC.

High Voltage (HVCO) traded up 67% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000322 BTC.

Cybereits (CRE) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000038 BTC.

PrismChain Profile

PRM is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 18th, 2016. PrismChain’s official Twitter account is @Prism_Chain . The official message board for PrismChain is forum.prismchain.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Triple Layer Blockchain (TLB): A single blockchain with three different layers to handle various functions. “

PrismChain Coin Trading

PrismChain can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PrismChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PrismChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PrismChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

