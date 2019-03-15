Primerica, Inc. (PRI) Director John A. Jr. Addison Sells 3,249 Shares

Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) Director John A. Jr. Addison sold 3,249 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.85, for a total value of $399,139.65. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,501,103.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NYSE PRI traded up $2.11 on Friday, reaching $125.33. The company had a trading volume of 499,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 210,354. The stock has a market cap of $5.19 billion, a PE ratio of 17.10 and a beta of 1.42. Primerica, Inc. has a 1 year low of $90.05 and a 1 year high of $128.35.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $487.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $486.75 million. Primerica had a return on equity of 22.63% and a net margin of 17.06%. Primerica’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.60 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Primerica, Inc. will post 8.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 20th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 19th. This is a boost from Primerica’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Primerica’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.55%.

Primerica declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, February 7th that authorizes the company to repurchase $275.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 5.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new position in Primerica in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,596,000. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in Primerica by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 30,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,011,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Primerica in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,076,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Primerica by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 55,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,723,000 after purchasing an additional 8,246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of Primerica by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 28,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,107,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.54% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Primerica in a report on Friday, January 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.83.

Primerica Company Profile

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes financial products to middle income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. It underwrites individual term life insurance products.

