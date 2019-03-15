Presbia (LENS) versus Becton Dickinson and (BDX) Critical Survey

Presbia (NASDAQ:LENS) and Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Presbia and Becton Dickinson and’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Presbia N/A -396.87% -211.38% Becton Dickinson and 5.69% 14.65% 5.78%

Becton Dickinson and pays an annual dividend of $3.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.2%. Presbia does not pay a dividend. Becton Dickinson and pays out 28.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Becton Dickinson and has raised its dividend for 47 consecutive years.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Presbia and Becton Dickinson and’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Presbia $10,000.00 1,801.49 -$16.99 million N/A N/A Becton Dickinson and $15.98 billion 4.25 $311.00 million $11.01 22.91

Becton Dickinson and has higher revenue and earnings than Presbia.

Volatility & Risk

Presbia has a beta of 2.53, indicating that its stock price is 153% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Becton Dickinson and has a beta of 1.21, indicating that its stock price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

16.5% of Presbia shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 85.5% of Becton Dickinson and shares are held by institutional investors. 74.2% of Presbia shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.1% of Becton Dickinson and shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Presbia and Becton Dickinson and, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Presbia 0 0 1 0 3.00 Becton Dickinson and 0 4 6 0 2.60

Presbia presently has a consensus price target of $6.00, suggesting a potential upside of 471.43%. Becton Dickinson and has a consensus price target of $254.60, suggesting a potential upside of 0.93%. Given Presbia’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Presbia is more favorable than Becton Dickinson and.

Summary

Becton Dickinson and beats Presbia on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Presbia Company Profile

Presbia PLC, an ophthalmic device company, develops and markets optical lens implants for treating presbyopia. The company provides the refractive lens for patient surgeries, as well as accessories for procedures. It primarily operates in South Korea, Australia, New Zealand, Italy, the Netherlands, Ireland, Canada, and Germany. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

Becton Dickinson and Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral IV and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, IV fluids, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps and dedicated disposables, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems. Its BD Life Sciences segment provides specimen and blood collection products and systems; automated blood and tuberculosis culturing, molecular testing, microorganism identification and drug susceptibility, and liquid-based cytology systems, as well as rapid diagnostic assays, microbiology laboratory automation products, and plated media products; and fluorescence-activated cell sorters and analyzers, monoclonal antibodies and kits, reagent systems, bench-side solutions, and molecular indexing and next-generation sequencing sample preparation products, as well as clinical oncology, immunological, and transplantation diagnostic/monitoring reagents and analyzers. The company's BD Interventional segment offers hernia and soft tissue repair, biological and bioresorbable grafts, biosurgery, and other surgical products; surgical infection prevention, thoracic and abdominal drainage, and surgical and laparoscopic instrumentation products; peripheral intervention products; and urology and critical care products. Becton, Dickinson and Company was founded in 1897 and is based in Franklin Lakes, New Jersey.

