Premier African Minerals (PREM) Trading 11.8% Higher

Premier African Minerals Ltd (LON:PREM) shares traded up 11.8% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 0.12 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.10 ($0.00). 165,012,135 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 243% from the average session volume of 48,080,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.09 ($0.00).

Separately, Northland Securities restated a “speculative buy” rating on shares of Premier African Minerals in a research note on Friday, November 23rd.

The company has a market cap of $7.64 million and a PE ratio of -0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.96, a current ratio of 0.09 and a quick ratio of 0.09.

Premier African Minerals Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, exploration, evaluation, development, and investment of natural resource properties on the African continent. The company explores for tungsten, lithium, tantalum, fluorspar, phosphate, nickel, specialty minerals, lime stone, and rare earth metals.

