PPDAI Group Inc – (PPDF) Plans $0.03 Special Dividend

PPDAI Group Inc – (NYSE:PPDF) declared a special dividend on Thursday, March 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.0283 per share on Friday, April 26th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th.

Shares of PPDF stock opened at $4.98 on Friday. PPDAI Group has a one year low of $2.85 and a one year high of $8.45. The company has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of -2.54 and a beta of 1.65.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of PPDAI Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PPDAI Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.75 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of PPDAI Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 11th. They set a “weight” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in PPDAI Group stock. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PPDAI Group Inc – (NYSE:PPDF) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 84,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $304,000. 9.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PPDAI Group Inc, an investment holding company, operates an online consumer finance marketplace through its platform in the People's Republic of China. It provides services to match borrowers with investors and facilitate loan transactions on its marketplace through the lifecycle of loans. The company offers standard and other loan products; and investment services to investors.

