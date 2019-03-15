Power Financial Corp to Post FY2019 Earnings of $3.60 Per Share, Desjardins Forecasts (PWF)

Power Financial Corp (TSE:PWF) – Desjardins raised their FY2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Power Financial in a research note issued on Monday, March 11th. Desjardins analyst D. Young now expects that the financial services provider will earn $3.60 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $3.50. Desjardins also issued estimates for Power Financial’s FY2020 earnings at $3.80 EPS.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Power Financial from C$33.00 to C$36.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of PWF opened at C$30.56 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.44, a current ratio of 46.82 and a quick ratio of 44.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.11 billion and a PE ratio of 10.97. Power Financial has a one year low of C$25.05 and a one year high of C$33.64.

Power Financial Company Profile

Power Financial Corporation provides financial services in Canada, the United States, Europe, and Asia. It offers life, disability, critical illness, accidental death and dismemberment, health and dental protection, creditor, and direct marketing insurance products, as well as specialty products; and wealth accumulation and annuity products.

