PolyOne Co. (POL) Shares Bought by Fort L.P.

Fort L.P. increased its stake in shares of PolyOne Co. (NYSE:POL) by 37.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,098 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,215 shares during the quarter. Fort L.P.’s holdings in PolyOne were worth $546,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in PolyOne by 2.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,596,508 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $419,559,000 after purchasing an additional 257,540 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in PolyOne in the third quarter valued at $279,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in PolyOne by 180.5% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 15,486 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $677,000 after purchasing an additional 9,965 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in PolyOne by 6.1% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 199,299 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $8,713,000 after purchasing an additional 11,429 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc increased its stake in PolyOne by 1.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 7,557,332 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $330,407,000 after purchasing an additional 113,662 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PolyOne stock opened at $30.18 on Friday. PolyOne Co. has a 52-week low of $26.16 and a 52-week high of $45.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. The stock has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of 12.42, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.73.

PolyOne (NYSE:POL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41. PolyOne had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 33.46%. The business had revenue of $834.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $821.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that PolyOne Co. will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.195 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. PolyOne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.10%.

A number of research analysts have commented on POL shares. Buckingham Research started coverage on shares of PolyOne in a research note on Tuesday, February 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.40 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PolyOne from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 9th. TheStreet lowered shares of PolyOne from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of PolyOne in a research note on Monday, December 10th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. PolyOne presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.08.

PolyOne Profile

PolyOne Corporation provides specialized polymer materials, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. The company operates in four segments: Color, Additives and Inks; Specialty Engineered Materials; Performance Products and Solutions; and PolyOne Distribution.

