Polar Capital LLP Cuts Stake in Zogenix, Inc. (ZGNX)

Polar Capital LLP decreased its position in shares of Zogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX) by 25.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 334,569 shares of the company’s stock after selling 116,733 shares during the quarter. Polar Capital LLP’s holdings in Zogenix were worth $12,198,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ZGNX. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Zogenix by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 35,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,755,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Zogenix in the 3rd quarter worth about $109,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Zogenix by 53.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 75,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,756,000 after purchasing an additional 26,445 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its stake in Zogenix by 35.9% in the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 108,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,392,000 after purchasing an additional 28,700 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in Zogenix in the 3rd quarter worth about $219,000.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $69.00 target price on shares of Zogenix in a research note on Tuesday. BidaskClub upgraded Zogenix from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zogenix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 23rd. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on Zogenix in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.00.

Shares of ZGNX opened at $52.63 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of -16.29 and a beta of 2.18. Zogenix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.43 and a 12-month high of $62.75.

In related news, Director Cam L. Garner sold 12,405 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.85, for a total transaction of $581,174.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,213.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Stephen J. Farr sold 90,313 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $4,064,085.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 52,259 shares in the company, valued at $2,351,655. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 141,096 shares of company stock valued at $6,575,536. Corporate insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Zogenix Profile

Zogenix, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of transformative central nervous system disorders in the United States. Its lead product candidate is the Fintepla/ZX008, a low-dose fenfluramine, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of seizures associated with Dravet syndrome.

